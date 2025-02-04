$45M worth Deion Sanders drops a 1-word comment on Dawn Staley rocking A’ja Wilson’s new shoes

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders had a one-word comment on South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley rocking A'ja Wilson's new shoe. Wilson's Nike A'One shoe was announced on Tuesday, and Staley took to Instagram to post a picture of herself wearing them.

Sanders, who was also happy for the star basketball player, dropped a one word reaction in the comment section.

"SHERO," Sanders wrote.

Deion Sanders' Instagram comment (Credits: @staley05 Instagram)

Wilson is one of the best women's basketball players of all time and Nike has put faith in her releasing her own shoe. The show debuted in a pink colorway and will be in stores come May, but was announced on Tuesday, which Wilson is happy about.

"Number one, I wanted it to be a shoe where you can instantly identify it as my shoe right out of the gate, that you knew it was the A’One. Secondly, I wanted it to be really comfortable. I wanted it to be light. Thirdly, I wanted durability. I wanted it to be able to sustain four quarters of play. That was my biggest thing And finally, I wanted it to look good!," Wilson said in a press release.

Wilson played college basketball at South Carolina from 2014 until 2018. She has since won two WNBA championships and is a three-time WNBA MVP as she's a bona fide future Hall of Famer.

Deion Sanders given 'very' good extension offer from Colorado

Deion Sanders just wrapped up his second season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. He took over a one-win program and led them to a 4-8 season in 2023 and a 9-4 season in 2024. With Sanders turning the program around, college football insider Joel Klatt says Colorado has discussed an extension for Sanders.

“He has a very, very, very good offer in front of him from Colorado, and I don’t know why it hasn’t been signed," Klatt said, via SI.

Sanders originally signed a five-year, $29.5 million deal with the Buffaloes. However, after just two years, he has been linked to getting a contract extension.

Colorado will open its 2025 season on August 30 against Georgia Tech.

