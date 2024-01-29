$5,000,000-valued Steve Sarkisian extends his wishes for 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan for massive victory against Detroit Lions - “Hook em!”

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian sent his wishes to San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan after the 49ers booked their spot in Super Bowl 2024.

On Sunday, the Longhorns coach tweeted a picture of himself and Shanahan and captioned it:

"Congrats to Kyle Shanahan! Hook’em!"

In Sunday's NFC Championship match at the Levi's Stadium, the 49ers produced a thrilling 34-31 comeback win over the Detroit Lions to confirm their place in the Super Bowl. San Francisco was down 24-7 at halftime but dug deep to produce a remarkable recovery in the second half to progress to the finale.

Shanahan's 49ers now take on Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in the big game at Allegiant Stadium on Feb.11. The eagerly awaited game will allow San Francisco to exact revenge for their Super Bowl loss in 2020.

It's safe to say that Sarkisian, who has a reported net worth of $5 million, will be rooting for Shanahan and the 49ers in this year's Super Bowl. The Texas coach was born in Torrance, California, and will want a team from his native state to win the Lombardi Trophy.

How did Steve Sarkisian's Texas fare in the 2023 CFB season?

Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian's No. 3 Texas had a strong run during the 2023 college football season. The school finished with a 12-1 record (8-1 in conference) in the regular season and won the Big 12 championship for the first time since Sarkisian took charge in 2021.

The Longhorns' impressive outings in the regular season earned them a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, they suffered a 37-32 loss to No. 2 Washington in the Sugar Bowl, which ended their hopes of reaching the national championship final.

Nonetheless, Sarkisian will look forward to building on his foundation with Texas and get the team to the Natty championship next season.