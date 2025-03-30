$5.7 million NIL-valued Travis Hunter closely watches brother Trayvis dominating on the field with insane catches

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy this season for his outstanding play as both a cornerback and wide receiver. However, he is not the only member of his family who has had success on the football field. Travis has a younger brother, Trayvis Hunter, who is looking to follow in his footsteps.

On Sunday, an Instagram video showed Trayvis making a reception during a high school event. Travis, who has an estimated NIL value of $5.7 million (per On3), was in the crowd as he watched his little brother score a TD.

"Had to show out for big bro," the IG post's caption read.

Trayvis Hunter, a wide receiver at Effingham County High School in Springfield, Georgia, is part of the 2027 recruiting class and years away from college.

By the time Hunter begins his college career, his older brother, Travis Hunter, is expected to be several years into his NFL journey.

Travis Hunter is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft

Travis Hunter is viewed as one of the best players in the 2025 NFL draft and is projected by most media outlets to be a top-five pick. However, where exactly he will land is up for debate.

CBS Sports released a mock draft on Saturday, projecting Hunter to the New York Giants with the third overall pick.

Similarly, The Athletic's Friday update also has Hunter going to the Giants at No. 3. However, ESPN's Mel Kiper, in his March 18 mock draft, predicts Hunter will be selected fourth overall by the New England Patriots, behind Colorado teammate Shedeur Sanders. Hunter appears to be as close of a lock to be a top-five pick as someone can be.

