$50 million worth Deion Sanders has a new nickname for Lebron James after his performance against the Clippers - “My Dawg”

Deion Sanders seems to be a fan of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes coach commented on LeBron's latest post on his Instagram account after the Lakers' 116-112 win over the LA Clippers on Wednesday.

"My Dawg," Sanders posted.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 34 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Center Anthony Davis also had a good game with 20 points, two assists and 20 rebounds. Kawhi Leonard was the top scorer for the LA Clippers with 26 points, six assists and seven rebounds.

The Lakers (32-28) remain ninth in the Western Conference. They are sandwiched between the Sacramento Kings above them and the Golden State Warriors below them. The Clippers (37-20) are fourth in the West, with the Denver Nuggets above them and the Phoenix Suns below.

LeBron James' stats in 2023-24: Still a leading player

LeBron James is averaging 25.2 points (15th in the NBA), 7.1 rebounds (36th) and 7.9 assists (eighth). His field-goal percentage is 52.6%.

Despite not being the dominating force he once was, James remains one of the league's top players. However, the King himself knows that the twilight of his career is on the horizon. In mid-February, James said that he doesn't know how long he will remain active:

“I have not mapped out how many seasons I have left. I know it’s not that many.”

This has led to huge speculation on where the already legendary player might want to spend his last playing days.

Some have argued he will want to link up with his son, Bronny James, who's with the Pac-12's USC Trojans, on whichever team he ends up if he makes the jump to the NBA. LeBron also addressed this subject:

"I am a Laker, I am happy and have been very happy being a Laker these last six years, and hopefully it stays that way.”