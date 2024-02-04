$50M worth Deion Sanders drops verdict on what would make Senior Bowl more attractive to viewers - “Move it to Atlanta Indoors”

Deion Sanders has seemingly come up with a plan to make the Senior Bowl more appealing for fans. The Colorado Buffaloes coach took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to suggest that a change in location for the annual game could boost the entertainment factor at the event.

Sanders wrote:

"Someone just asked me what would make the @seniorbowl more attractive to viewers & fans? Move it to Atlanta Indoors & have a combine prior for HBCU's top 50 & 50 players that were next up on the Senior Bowl List. Make it Mandatory for every team to be represented. #CoachPrime"

The Senior Bowl has been held in Mobile, Alabama, since 1951. However, Sanders believes that moving the game to Atlanta would be more enticing for viewers and fans alike.

Sanders, who is worth a reported $50 million, also thinks that adding a combine for the top 50 HBCU players and the next 50 players who didn't make the Senior Bowl would help make the occasion more attractive. He finally added that players from each team should be present for the game.

A recap of Deion Sanders' first season in charge of Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders was appointed as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes in December 2022, after he left Jackson State. However, his first season at the helm at Colorado didn't go as smoothly as planned, despite a solid start.

Sanders' Colorado raced out of the blocks with an impressive 3-0 record in the opening few weeks of the 2023 season. There was a genuine belief that Coach Prime could bring instant success to the Buffaloes. However, his team managed just one win in their remaining nine regular-season games, finishing at the bottom of the Pac-12, with a 4-8 record.

A disappointing second half of the season meant that the Buffaloes also failed to qualify for a bowl game. However, some believe there was still a marginal improvement under Sanders in comparison to the 2022 season when the program managed just one win.

Nonetheless, Sanders will want to see further advancement from his Buffaloes team in 2024. There will be expectations in Colorado for Coach Prime to post a winning season with the team.