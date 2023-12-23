$572,000,000 commitment for Florida State to leave ACC for other Power Five leagues, claims Seminoles' Board chair

Florida State reportedly had its emergency Board of Trustees meeting on Friday. As expected, the focal point of the meeting was to discuss the athletic alignment of the university, leading many to think the Seminoles' days in the Atlantic Coast Conference might be numbered.

However, exiting the conference won't come cheap. A presentation during the Board of Trustees meeting on Friday reportedly estimated that it would cost the school a sum of $572 million. This amount includes the penalties for the Grant of Rights and withdrawal from the ACC.

This is an unprecedented figure for conference exit in the world of college sports. It was initially thought that the exit would cost Florida State $120 million. However, the Seminoles will need to break the bank to see themselves compete outside the ACC anytime soon.

The presentation also showcased the cost of exit from the league prior to the agreement of the current television deal in 2016. It would have been a free exit in 2010 while leaving in 2011 had a $21,777,642.50 penalty.

An exit in 2012 would have seen the Seminoles pay $52,266,342 while 2013 comes with a whopping $234,266,342 penalty.

Will Florida State proceed with the exit plan?

Florida State's next line of action has become the biggest question in the entire scenario after the disclosure of the exit fee. It's unclear whether the university will be ready to pay the ACC that much to leave, or will decide to proceed with life as a member of the conference.

It's worth noting that the university has a strong ambition to leave the ACC. It is probably exploring all legal options that could help them reduce the payment or reach a gentleman’s agreement with the ACC for a reduction in the fee.

The payment of the fee in its entirety is also a possibility for Florida State. This pretty much depends on the financial gains of the Seminoles in the conference they move to. The Big Ten and SEC are options for the university and both leagues offer better financial packages.

The ongoing contract between ESPN and ACC runs until 2036 and it's unlikely that Florida State will remain in the conference until then. Without a doubt, all eyes will be on the Seminoles across the college football world this offseason as they go about their plans to leave the ACC.

