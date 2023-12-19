6'6", 235lbs backup QB in Transfer Portal scores five touchdowns, pulls off jaw-dropping 28-0 bowl comeback for former school

Caden Veltkamp, a backup quarterback for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, came off the bench and tossed for 383 yards and five touchdowns on Tuesday. His performance led Western Kentucky to stage a stunning comeback from 28-0 down against Old Dominion University at the Famous Toastery Bowl.

In the clash on December 19, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers eventually beat Old Dominion University 38-35. The winning points were scored by Lucas Carneiro, who made a 29-yard field goal in overtime.

“I knew I could do it; I knew it was in me,” Veltkamp said during the trophy presentation. “But it's all credit to these guys around me. I love these guys. I love this team and I would do anything for this team.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Earlier this year, Caden Veltkamp, a redshirt freshman quarterback for Western Kentucky, decided to enter the transfer portal. The coaching staff had informed him that he would be converted to a tight end if he returned next season.

Jeff Nations, Sports Editor at Bowling Green (Ky.) Daily News, reported:

“WKU quarterback Caden Veltkamp says he's not sure of his future. He is in the NCAA transfer portal but says WKU had already asked him to come back ... as a tight end,” Jeff Nations wrote via X. “His showing in the Famous Toastery Bowl may change that thinking.”

On November 27, Veltkamp announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on social media. However, he also expressed his desire to play in WKU’s bowl game. He still has three seasons of eligibility left.

Post-win: Caden Veltkamp queried about his transfer plans

After Monday's thrilling contest, Veltkamp was quickly asked about his post-win transfer plans, to which, his response was:

“Couldn’t tell ya,” he said. “If they ask me to come back, we’ll see. If not, we’ll see, I guess. But I can’t give you an answer. I got nothing for you right now.”

Expand Tweet

The coaches told the freshman quarterback that if he came back next season, he'd be switched to playing tight end.

“They told me if I come back, I'm a tight end. So, we will see if they still want to do that. We'll see.”

Veltkamp, who wore jersey number 10, was rated as a three-star prospect and ranked seventh in Kentucky. He chose Western Kentucky University over other universities.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season