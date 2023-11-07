$60,000,000 worth Browns QB Deshaun Watson hitting the cold Shedeur watch flex draws support from Deion Sanders Jr. [WATCH]

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson made his return to the field on Sunday after being out for the previous three games. Watson’s absence was due to a troublesome rotator cuff strain.

Subject to some trolling this season given his hefty price tag, Deshaun Watson had quite the game against the Arizona Cardinals. He made his first touchdown pass since week 3.

On the other side, in the world of college football, there's a different story unfolding. Shedeur Sanders, along with the Colorado Buffaloes, finds himself caught in the turbulent waters of high expectations generated by Deion Sanders at the beginning of the season.

Unfortunately, their recent performance has not lived up to the hype. With the loss against the Oregon State Beavers, the team now grapples with a three-game losing streak. This has left their chances of making it to a bowl game hanging by a thread.

Deshaun Watson goes the 'Shedeur' way

Being aware of the Buffs season, Deshaun Watson, in a heartwarming show of support for Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes, took to Instagram. He responded to a video shared by the official Cleveland Browns account.

In the video, Watson was seen performing the famous 'Watch flex' celebration that has been rocked by Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders. The gesture by Watson sends a message of solidarity and encouragement to the Buffaloes. Have a look at the video yourself:

Shedeur Sanders optimistic after Oregon State loss

Shedeur Sanders faced a challenging night against the Oregon State Beavers (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12), who limited him to just 41 yards before halftime. However, the QB managed to salvage 245 yards after two late touchdown drives.

Even though the Buffs lost, Shedeur addressed the ongoing losing streak that the Colorado Buffaloes are facing. He looked quite committed to learning from these experiences and turning them into valuable lessons. The 21-year-old remains optimistic about the future.

“It’s good to go through this process to make sure you don’t ever feel like that again.”

With their latest loss, the Colorado Buffaloes (4-5, 1-5 Pac-12), the Buffs face the daunting task of securing a spot in a bowl game. To achieve this, the Buffaloes need to win two out of their remaining three games.

Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes have a tough road ahead, but they are determined to overcome the odds and make a strong comeback.