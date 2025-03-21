7,300,000,000 NFL team still an option for Shedeur Sanders despite plummeting draft stock, per insider

NFL insider Jordan Schultz believes the New York Giants are still an option for Shedeur Sanders at third overall. The Giants, who are worth $7.3 billion (via Forbes), need a quarterback and have been linked to several prospects.

Ad

Sanders going third overall would be a bit of a surprise given his draft stock has seemed to plummet a bit. An anonymous NFL quarterbacks coach reportedly called Sanders "arrogant" during draft interviews, while others have criticized his game.

But Schultz predicts the Giants could pick him third overall.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think they're going to go veteran, maybe a couple veterans, and still explore the Shedeur Sanders element at 3," Schultz said. "I think the Giants are really in the position now where they're exploring every single possible option, which includes veteran and a rookie, knowing that they need to do anything possible to survive this season."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Giants 'praying' Shedeur Sanders falls to No. 3

Shedeur Sanders is one of the most polarizing figures in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders could go in the top-three or fall into the 20s or possibly even out of the first round. However, NFL insider Jordan Reid of ESPN claims the New York Giants are praying Sanders is still on the board at third overall.

"There are plenty of landing spots prior to that point, as the Browns (No. 2) and the Giants (No. 3) are desperate for long-term answers under center," Reid wrote.

Ad

"It's hard to see the Giants passing on Sanders because GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll need to win in 2025 and don't have a QB1. One AFC executive said, "The Giants are praying that Cleveland takes one of Hunter or Carter because they'd [otherwise] miss out on a QB for the second straight year."

Ad

As one AFC executive told Reid, many around the league believe the Giants will likely select Shedeur Sanders with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season with the Colorado Buffaloes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place