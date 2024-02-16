7 College Football programs with the most 2024 NFL combine invites ft. Michigan and Alabama

The invites for the NFL combine were sent out on Tuesday.

Every year, the combine invites college football players who have declared for the NFL draft to participate in physical and mental tests in front of teams and scouts.

The combine is a key part of a team's draft strategy, and this is where a player's draft stock can rise or fall depending on their performance.

So, which colleges had the most players receive an invite to the combine?

Top 7 college football programs with the most invites to the 2024 NFL combine

#1, Michigan Wolverines, 18 players

The college with the most combine invites is the national championship-winning Michigan Wolverines. They will have 18 players at the combine, which is a record.

This includes many parts of Jim Harbaugh's national championship-winning offense. Quarterback J.J McCarthy; star running back Blake Corum, who scored 27 touchdowns last season; and wide receiver Cornelius Johnson will represent Michigan at the combine.

#2, Washington Huskies, 13 players

The College with the second-highest amount of players was the second-best team last season. The Huskies, under Kalen DeBoer, went unbeaten all the way to the national championship game before losing to the Wolverines.

Headlining the Huskies' contingent is quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He had an incredibly strong 2023 season, throwing for nearly 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns. Joining him is wide receiver and potential first-round pick Rome Odunze and running back Dillon Johnson.

#3, Florida State Seminoles, 12 players

While the Seminoles were denied a spot in the College Football Playoff, they will have 12 players at the combine.

This includes quarterback Jordan Travis, who will be hoping to raise his draft stock after missing the end of the season due to an injury. Additionally, linebacker Kalen DeLoach, who recorded 68 tackles, and running back Trey Benson will also be in Indianapolis

#4, Texas Longhorns, 11 players

While most of the Texas Longhorns players are remaining for another season, the Longhorns still have the fourth-largest amount of players at the combine with 11.

Headlining this is the wide receiver pairing of Xavier Worthy and Adornai Mitchell. In 2023, they combined for 16 touchdowns. As well as a pair of WRs, the Longhorns have a pair of running backs at the combine as well, in the form of Johnaton Brooks and Keilan Robinson.

#5, Georgia Bulldogs, 11 Players

The Bulldogs also have 11 players at the combine. Coming into the season, they were two-time consecutive national championships and looked like they were going to get their third. But, they lost the Southeastern Conference championship game to Alabama, ending their dreams.

Among the 11 players is tight end Brock Bowers, the highest-ranked TE available in the draft. Alongside him is another strong talent in WR Ladd McConkey and defensive back Tykee Smith, who recorded a team-leading 70 tackles in 2023

#6, Alabama Crimson Tide, 10 players

Alabama will have 10 players at the combine. The Crimson Tide shook off their week 2 defeat to the Texas Longhorns to win the SEC championship and then take the Wolverines to overtime in the Rose Bowl. This season was also legendary coach Nick Saban's last.

Of those 10 players, there is running back Jase McClellan, who ran for 890 yards and scored eight touchdowns in 2023, as well as defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry 4. Also, Alabama has one of a few kickers who have been invited: Will Reichard, who had a 100% record in 2023.

#7, Penn State Nittany Lions, 10 teams

Finally, the Penn State Nittany Lions had 10 players invited to the combine. The Nittany Lions were the third-best in the Big Ten, behind Michigan and Ohio State.

Most of these players come from the defense, as Penn State's unit was one of, if not the, best in the country. This was due to the likes of linebacker Curtis Jacobs and DB Kalen King. From its offense, TE Theo Johnson also received an invite.