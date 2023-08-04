7 votes out of 9 required to pass the $25 million TV deal if George Kliavkoff wants to hit the brakes on the Pac-12 implosion: Reports

The Pac-12 media deal has not been made official, so George Kliavkoff may still need to return to the negotiation table.

Kliavkoff recently presented the media rights deal for the Pac-12, mostly streaming on Apple. The deal would mean each school gets about $25 million, considerably less than the Big-12 and other conferences.

With that, the schools are set to vote on it on Friday, and the deal needs seven votes to pass.

Jim Williams @JWMediaDC JUDGEMENT DAY FOR THE @pac12 - GK will present the best & final offer from @AppleTV (around 25m per year school) plus any other media partners he might have. Meanwhile, the buzz around the @bigten & @Big12Conference adding teams continues. Details are expected today PLUS a vote… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Currently, there haven't been any leaks on what the Pac-12 schools will vote on, which makes it that more interesting. But, the vote could very well determine the entire future of the Pacific-12 as the conference has seen multiple schools leave and more potentially leaving.

Should the Pac-12 schools vote no on the deal, it would mean Commissioner George Kliavkoff would need to go and either re-work the Apple deal or find a completely new deal.

Will more schools leave the Pac-12?

As of right now, only USC, UCLA, and Colorado have all officially left the Pac-12 starting next season, but more schools could be following them.

According to reports, Arizona, ASU, Utah, Oregon, and Washington could all be leaving to join the Big-12 and Big Ten.

It is a massive turn of events after George Kliavkoff was adamant the Pac-12 schools were loyal to the program.

“At this point, our 10 schools are completely focused on the future and being together… It’s now almost a running joke at our board meetings: ‘What’s the latest nonsense that someone has thrown against the wall and seeing whether someone will report?'”

The Pac-12 is currently in a wait-and-see mode to see what the future of the conference holds. But, the vote on the Apple streaming deal is the first step in determining if the conference will survive.

