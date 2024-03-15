Former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban stepped down from the world of CFB coaching earlier this year. After leading the Crimson Tide to an SEC championship last season, Saban, who has a net worth of around $70 million as per Marca, closed the curtains on his 17-year tenure in Tuscaloosa. He subsequently passed on the torch to new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

But despite him just retiring two months back, questions have started popping up about Saban potentially returning to the coaching scene once again. But the 72-year-old is looking forward to a new journey post-retirement while still keeping in touch and contributing to the college football world.

During a recent interview with Fox News, Saban was questioned about whether the window of opportunity for him to return to coaching was completely cut off. He responded by saying that he is looking forward to a "new chapter" in his life. He went on to talk about how he did not want to hold back the program because of his age and will miss the relationships he built in Tuscaloosa:

"Hey, I'm looking for a new chapter in my life", Saban said. "I never wanted to ride the program down, and I didn't want my age to be a detriment to the University of Alabama, to the football program and the chances of it being successful.

"It was inevitable that I had to retire sometime. I love the players. I'll miss the relationships that I had with the players."

Host Bret Baier responded by saying that Saban's comments felt like he was keeping the door open for himself to return to coaching. The 72-year-old further clarified himself, saying that he is looking forward to working in television while working with the several businesses that he owns:

"Well. I'm gonna work on TV and do some things like that, and stay involved in football. I have businesses that I enjoy being a part of. I've got some good partnerships and relationships out there. I still want to be a part of a team. That may not be in coaching, but it may be in something."

What businesses does Nick Saban own?

Apart from spending 50 years as a football coach, Nick Saban also made several business acquisitions along the way. One of his investments was in the hospitality segment in a boutique hotel near the Bryan-Denny Stadium. He became the co-owner of Alabama's first boutique hotel called the Alamite.

Apart from this, Nick Saban also partnered with Joe Agresti to own an automobile dealership called Dream Motor Group, which deals in luxurious vehicles such as Mercedes-Benz and Ferrari. Nick Saban also owns part of the Prancing Horse in Nashville, which is a 43,400-square-foot Ferrari showroom.

Thus, it seems safe to say that Saban could spend his retirement working with his businesses.

Do you think he would return for another coaching gig in college football? Let us know your thoughts below.

