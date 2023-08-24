$72 million in extra profits for ACC if Stanford, Cal, and SMU help the Power 5 conferences expand by three: Reports

The ACC could reportedly be getting extra profits should Stanford, Cal and SMU join the conference.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has been quiet in terms of college football realignment this summer, as other conferences have added multiple schools. However, the ACC is reportedly in talks to add Stanford, Cal and SMU.

Although Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina and NC State voted no originally on Stanford and Cal's addition, the two Pac-12 programs have continued their push to join the conference.

All three ACC schools have been reported to have said that they won't take any or much media rights payouts, which would add more money to the other schools.

"ACC stands to make $72M in additional revenue from ESPN if it expands by three, sources tell @YahooSports. Given $$ concessions from Cal, Stanford & SMU, a large portion (~$55M) would be distributed annually, likely via athletic-performance incentives."

If FSU and Clemson, among other ACC schools, can get more money, it would entice them to vote yes on Stanford, Cal and SMU to join the conference.

It has also been widely reported that the ACC will earn over $70 million in additional revenue from ESPN by adding the three schools to the conference, which is money that kicks in automatically should the ACC expand.

Will the ACC allow the three schools in?

Currently, the ACC has yet to officially allow the three schools into the conference.

However, according to The Associated Press, it is getting closer to all three joining the conference.

“It's gaining momentum,” a source told the AP about the possibility of the expansion being approved.

Although none of Stanford, Cal and SMU have dominant football programs, many believe adding the three schools is about keeping FSU and Clemson happy. Both schools reportedly were frustrated with the ACC and talked about leaving the conference if nothing changed.

The ACC potentially adding the three new schools would give FSU and Clemson more money and likely entice them to stay with the ACC.

However, as of right now, Stanford, Cal and SMU have yet to be officially announced to the ACC, and when this will happen is uncertain.