Former Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry had a very unique way of celebrating Valentine's Day this year. The 21-year-old is reportedly single and is not in any romantic relationship. But this did not deter McKinstry from enjoying the occasion of love.

The $920,000 On3 NIL-valued football star took to Instagram to share snippets of how he enjoyed Valentine's Day this year. The 21-year-old posted on his IG Story where he shared a snap of his pet dog Khole posing for a photo.

The 21-year-old accompanied the story with a caption wishing Khole on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Coincidentally, it was also Khole's birthday, so McKinstry had two reasons to celebrate Feb. 14 with grandeur:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Happy Birthday/Valentine Day to my Baby Khole"

Credits: Kool-Aid's Instagram

McKinstry committed to playing for the Crimson Tide back in 2021 as a five-star recruit out of Pinson Valley High School. During his three-season career in Tuscaloosa, McKinstry went on to record 93 total tackles and two interceptions for the Crimson Tide.

Last season McKinstry was a crucial part of Alabama's defense and helped them clinch the SEC title while recording 32 total tackles and defending seven passes on the field.

Also Read: "Couple more months momma" - Alabama standout Kool-Aid McKinstry sends message after declaring for 2024 NFL draft

Kool-Aid McKinstry declares for the 2024 NFL draft

After spending three seasons with the Crimson Tide, McKinstry decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2024 NFL draft. He announced his decision via a social media post where he expressed his gratitude to fans and everyone in Alabama for developing him as a player during his time in Tuscaloosa:

"Thank you for all of the support for the past three years. You are the best fans in the world and I will always cherish the memories I have at Bryant-Denny Stadium..... I am so proud of what I have accomplished at the University of Alabama. With that, I am ready to take the next step and will be entering the 2024 NFL draft."

McKinstry finished his final season with the Crimson Tide as a First-Team All-American. It will now be interesting if he can continue this performance in the professional league.

Read More: Top 5 cornerbacks in 2024 NFL draft ft. Kool-Aid McKinstry, Terrion Arnold and more