"98% of these student athletes are not going pro" - Colorado AD raises concerns about overhaul of athletes as Deion Sanders makes aggressive moves 

In 2023, the Colorado Buffaloes’ roster underwent a significant transformation, setting the stage for Deion Sanders’ inaugural season. Now, as 2024 approaches, another major overhaul seems imminent.

While Sanders wholeheartedly embraces the transfer portal, the school’s athletic director, Rick George, appears to be harboring reservations. George voiced his concerns, fearing losing sight of the fact that education is paramount.

“I think we’re forgetting about the fact that education is primary,” said Colorado AD.

According to George, a staggering 95-98% of these student-athletes won’t turn professional in their sport, making their degree and education all the more crucial.

“95 to 98% of these student-athletes are not going pro in their sport, so that degree and that education is extremely important.”

The question then arises - if a student transfers multiple times, will they accumulate enough credits towards their degree? “That’s concerning,” he added.

Rick George’s stance seems to challenge the freedom of student-athletes to transfer, raising eyebrows as Sanders continues to make aggressive recruitment moves.

In fact, this tension underscores the message of the book “20 Secrets to Success for NCAA Student-Athletes Who Won’t Go Pro,” which emphasizes the importance of education for student-athletes.

Deion Sanders unveils Colorado's 2024 transfer class

From a 1-11 record in 2022 to a more promising 4-8 in 2023, the question arises - has Colorado’s football team’s recruitment strategy paid off? The answer, as always, lies in the eyes of the beholder, or in this case, the fans.

New recruit Kahlil Benson, a former offensive tackle from Indiana, radiates optimism about the team’s potential. After signing with Colorado, he shared his enthusiasm with USA TODAY Sports.

"I definitely think we have a big, big, big shot at taking it all the way and winning this thing out,” Benson declared. “Because the guys we got coming in — I’m not gonna lie — these are some dawgs.”

“This team is going to be magnificent. Just watch. ‘We comin'."

Deion Sanders is reportedly, signing 16 new transfer players for Colorado’s 2024 class. He has strategically addressed the team’s weaknesses this year, concentrating on bolstering the offensive and defensive lines.

He has also implemented a novel strategy of recruiting “older quarterbacks,” securing transfers in Kentucky quarterback Destin Wade and Vanderbilt’s Walter Taylor.

The opening of the transfer portal on December 5th provided Deion Sanders with a plethora of options for key positions. The team now has until Jan.18 to amass talent before the Winter window closes.

