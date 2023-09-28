Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes take on the USC Trojans this weekend. After a disappointing outing last Saturday against the Oregon Ducks, Coach Prime wants his team to make a statement against Caleb Williams and Co. And a whole lot of celebrities will be cheering for that moment.

USC is a tough nut to crack, but Sanders can't afford two back-to-back losses against two of the toughest teams in the conference. This one promises to be a showstopper.

Many big names like Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, and other celebrities have been revealed to be expected in the stands. And the college football fans can't keep calm about it.

Fans react to A-Listers coming to watch Colorado vs. USC

According to reports, A-Listers such as Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Bronny James with his dad LeBron James, Jay Z, DJ Khaled, etc. will come to watch Deion Sanders' Buffaloes take on the Trojans. Actor Matthew McConaughey, who is a big Texas fan, might ditch his home team for this game. Will Ferrell is also expected in the stands.

A fan did not have a positive outlook for the Buffaloes going into the weekend.

Another fan has their money on a crazy college football weekend in week 5.

This fan can only think of the big list of celebrities as a positive for the school and program.

Another fan thinks it's funny as Colorado has a slim chance of victory against the Trojans.

A fan, who is going to be at the game, anticipates a fun weekend for Colorado this time.

Another fan has a different take than the optimistic bunch on social media.

This fan wants the Buffaloes to put on a show for everyone coming this weekend and not end up like the last.

Another fan likened it to the Miami debut of Lionel Messi.

With so many big names coming out to watch, Sanders and his boys will have an added pressure to put on a show. Will they be able to handle the Trojans?

Deion Sanders needs a win

Deion Sanders has lifted the Buffaloes to compete with the bigwigs of college football. But the team's humiliation against the Oregon Ducks exposed the work-in-progress team and the USC game becomes even more important in that context.

The Trojans are unbeaten up to this point and boast of a formidable offense led by Caleb Williams. Lincoln Riley has made this team tough and Sanders needs such an opponent to beat and make a statement. Can the Colorado take down the Trojans in week 5?