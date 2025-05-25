"A roster with big holes": Anonymous Big 12 coach calls out Deion Sanders' flawed strategy after top talents leave Colorado 

Deion Sanders bid farewell to several key players after the 2024 season. Both of his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, made their way to the NFL via the 2025 NFL draft. Shedeur was picked up by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, while Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Bucs as an UDFA. Apart from them, 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter went second overall to the Jaguars.

Deion Sanders also saw wide receivers LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. make their way into the league via the draft. In order to fill these voids, Coach Prime has been utilizing the offseason to revamp both his roster and coaching staff.

According to Athlon Sports, an anonymous Big 12 coach still has doubts whether Deion Sanders can make do this upcoming season with the departure of these talents from Boulder. He also criticized the culture Coach Prome built in Boulder and expressed concerns over his long-term plans with the Buffs.

"It's still a circus," the anonymous coach said. "That's not an insult to Deion, but it is. They've turned over a ton in the portal, and they're trying to make it out like it's a competition-based result, but they're really going to struggle on the offensive line because of how Deion manages the culture here. "

"This is a roster with big holes and a lot of questions. With his sons gone, this is the year you really wonder what Deion's long-term plan is."

Despite this coach's doubts, the Buffs seem to be all in on Coach Prime for the future. In March, the program gave him a five-year extension worth $54 million. This makes him one of the highest-paid Big 12 coaches and keeps him in Boulder through 2029.

Deion Sanders rebuilds defensive line via transfer portal

After a 9-4 campaign in 2024, Coach Prime is looking to emerge as a playoff contender this year. To work towards achieving this goal, he is utilizing the offseason to rebuild the team through the transfer portal.

According to Buffs reporter Scott Procter, Deion Sanders reeled in three defensive linemen to Boulder. This includes Jeheim Oatis from Alabama, Tavian Coleman from Texas State, and Gavriel Lightfoot from Fresno State.

Another question fans have is who will be the next starting quarterback of the team. Shedeur Sanders served as QB1 for the past two seasons. So far, five-star freshman Julian Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter are competing for the starting quarterback job.

Only time will tell who will emerge as Shedeur's successor for the 2025 season.

