The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class was unveiled on Tuesday. Announced on “ESPN’s College Football Live,” it showcased some of the sport's most iconic figures, headlined by the trio of Nick Saban, Urban Meyer and Michael Vick.

The new inductees include a mix of legendary players and influential coaches who will now be enshrined in the 94,256-square-foot facility in Atlanta, leaving a lasting legacy in the history of college football.

The inclusion of Saban, Meyer, and Vick has generated a lot of reactions from college football fans across the country.

A few fans commented on the eclectic mix of personalities in that group of three.

Other fans shared their approval of the star-studded class.

"That’s top tier class," a fan commented.

"What a class," another fan commented.

However, a few fans shared their dissent, particularly with the Urban Meyer pick, and lobbied for Mike Leach's induction.

"Urban Meyer lmao," a fan wrote.

"Take off Urban Meyer, put in Mike Leach! Do the right thing!" another fan demanded.

Full list of 2025 College Football Hall of Fame inductees

The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame inductees feature some of the biggest names to have ever played the sport on the collegiate level. The class includes 18 players and four coaches who all made giant strides during their time within the vibrant tapestry of college football.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” NFF Chairman Archie Manning said in a statement. “Each of these legends ranks among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to adding their incredible accomplishments to those permanently enshrined in the Hall of Fame.”

The 2025 class will be officially enshrined at the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 9 at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Here's a full list of the inductees.

2025 College Football Hall of Fame players

Montee Ball, RB (2009-12) – Wisconsin

Gregg Carr, LB (1981-84) – Auburn

Blake Elliott, WR (2000-03) – Saint John’s University (MN)

Greg Eslinger, C (2002-05) – Minnesota

Terry Hanratty, QB (1966-68) – Notre Dame

Graham Harrell, QB (2005-08) – Texas Tech

John Henderson, DT (1999-2001) – Tennessee

Michael Huff, DB (2002-05) – Texas

Jim Kleinsasser, TE (1995-98) – North Dakota

Alex Mack, OL (2005-08) – Cal

Terrence Metcalf, OL (1997, 1999-2001) – Ole Miss

Haloti Ngata, DT (2002, 2004-05) – Oregon

Steve Slaton, RB (2005-07) – West Virginia

Darrin Smith, LB (1989-92) – Miami

Michael Strahan, DL (1989-92) – Texas Southern

Dennis Thurman, DB (1974-77) – USC

Michael Vick, QB (1999-2000) – Virginia Tech

Ryan Yarborough, WR (1990-93) – Wyoming

2025 College Football Hall of Fame coaches

Larry Blakeney – 178-113-1 (61.1% win rate): Troy (1991-2014)

Larry Korver – 212-77-6 (72.9% win rate): Northwestern College [IA] (1967-94)

Urban Meyer – 187-32-0 (85.4% win rate): Bowling Green State (2001-02): Utah (2003-04); Florida (2005-10); Ohio State (2012-18)

Nick Saban – 292-71-1 (80.4% win rate): Toledo (1990); Michigan State(1995-99); LSU (2000-04); Alabama (2007-23)

