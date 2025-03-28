Abdul Carter's dinner with $8.5B worth NFL owner shows importance of top defensive prospect

Penn State's Edge Abdul Carter, a top prospect in the 2025 NFL draft, is viewed as one of the options to be selected with the first pick by the Tennessee Titans. However, this draft year does not have one player who has separated himself as the definitive No. 1 pick. As a result, several players like Cam Ward, Travis Hunter and Carter are in the mix.

This reality has forced Carter to meet with several teams ahead of the draft. On Friday, insider Adam Schefter reported that Abdul Carter had dinner with the Cleveland Browns ownership group, including majority owner Jimmy Haslam who, according to Forbes, is worth $8.5 billion. The Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

"Ahead of Penn State’s Pro Day today, Abdul Carter had dinner last night in State College, Pa., with a large contingent of Browns officials, including owners Jimmy Haslem, JW Johnson and GM Andrew Berry. Earlier this month, Carter visited the Browns’ facility and met with multiple team officials."

Meeting with the ownership group is an indication that the Browns are seriously interested in Carter. However, it is not a guarantee that he will be available to them with the second pick, nor does it confirm that they will take him if he is available.

Abdul Carter goes top five in several mock drafts from respected media outlets and members

Abdul Carter is viewed as one of the two best players in the draft alongside Colorado Buffaloes' two-way star Travis Hunter by most scouts, there is an understanding that team needs could result in quarterbacks like Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders going ahead of him.

Mel Kiper has consistently updated his mock draft in recent months, and the most recent iteration of it has Carter going second to the Cleveland Browns. With Deshaun Watson under contract for another season, they can wait another year before drafting a QB.

'The Athletic' released a new mock draft on Monday and had Carter falling to New England Patriots' No. 4 pick. In this scenario, the top two QBs and Travis Hunter went ahead of him.

ESPN analyst Mike Tennenbaum also released a mock draft on Tuesday. He was the lowest of these three mock drafts on Carter, having him go fifth to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

