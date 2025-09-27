"Absolute Stud": CFB fans mesmerized by CJ Carr's resilient showdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 5

CJ Carr led No. 22 Notre Dame to an emphatic Week 5 victory over Arkansas on Saturday. The Fighting Irish secured their second victory of the season after a disappointing start with a 56-13 win over the Razorbacks in Fayetteville.The Irish quarterback had an outstanding performance as the team went wild on offense. He completed 22 of 30 passes for 354 yards and four touchdowns, showcasing why he won the intense battle for the starting job. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman had a lot of praise for Carr in his postgame press conference.&quot;I don't know if anybody compares themselves,” Freeman said. “For him, it's just he's got to compete against himself. And how does he get better? How does he after three (games)? Really good performances. He's getting better. I've challenged him.&quot;How do you continuously get better in terms of your routine, your preparation, and he prepares his tail off. That's a reflection of what you see. I mean, he's a talented individual, but he prepares his butt off and he's playing with a lot of confidence right now.&quot;There have been a lot of reactions to CJ Carr’s performance on Saturday among fans. The win appears to restore confidence in the Fighting Irish, who appeared in the national championship game last season, after suffering losses in the first two games of the season.Here's a look at some of the reactions:MyFightingIrish @myFightingIrishLINK@PFF_College @NDFootball Absolute stud for the IrishBrock Purdy Enthusiast ❤️⛏️ @ATL_EnthusiastLINK@PFF_College @NDFootball Notre Dame actually has a Heisman QB manjoey. @JoeyS54018LINK@PFF_College @NDFootball That’s my QBSports Talk Drew ☘️ @SportsTalkDrewLINK@PFF_College @NDFootball best quarterback in college footballChiTiger33 @ChiTiger330LINK@PFF_College @NDFootball Best QB in the nationMr. Cleveland @Uncle_HicksLINK@PFF_College @NDFootball He’s gong to be a good one.Marcus Freeman comments on CJ Carr’s growth as he continues to thriveWithout a doubt, replacing Riley Leonard on Notre Dame’s offense was expected to be a difficult job. However, CJ Carr seems to have handled the responsibility very well in the early days. Marcus Freeman had something to say about his growth in the role after the game on Saturday.&quot;I think there's very few people that you come in contact with that are blessed with that just leadership competitive trait,&quot; Carr said. &quot;I'm talking like not normal. Very few people have that competitive trait that's so competitive that they just want to find.“Listen, here's what the thing is with CJ: it's more important for us to win than it's for him to play well. That's his mindset. He's so competitive. I want to do whatever it takes to make sure this offense performs well and we win. That's more important than how many yards I throw for and how many receptions and all those different things.”CJ Carr has thrown for 1,091 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions in four games this season. He's set to be crucial in Notre Dame’s bid to return to the College Football Playoff, which is now on the line following the two opening losses.