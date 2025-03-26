"Absolutely not": Insider alters Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders' New York dreams with one statement

Heading into this offseason, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders were viewed as top-five picks. However, the actions of the New York Giants, who hold the third pick, have put that in doubt.

Ad

On Friday, the Giants signed QB Jameis Winston to a two-year contract. Then on Tuesday, the Giants reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with QB Russell Wilson. With the Giants signing two veteran QBs this offseason, they will most likely not draft a QB.

On Wednesday, the hosts of "Get Up" discussed the Giants' recent QB signings and how this might affect their draft approach. Insider Jordan Ron said (starts at 1:25):

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Absolutely not is the answer. It means they're still in consideration. Maybe they're less likely to take a QB at number three, but they may move back into the back half of the first round, take a QB on day two. And the reason I say this is because... let me take you back to the end of the season when the Giants said, our number one goal of this offseason is to find our QB of the future.

Ad

"Now we're looking at Russell Wilson who's on his fourth team in five years, Jameis Winston who hasn't been a regular starter for five years. Does that in any way shape or form indicate that they have their QB of the future? So the Giants are still gonna look, they're still going through the process. They're gonna have private workouts."

Ad

Ad

How do the Giants signings affect Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders?

With the Giants signing two veteran QBs, the analysts at ESPN discussed the possibility of the Giants trading down. If that is the case and they do not take a QB, it removes a team that was interested in a QB at the top of the draft.

Cam Ward is still projected to be the first pick and go to the Tennessee Titans. However, several mock drafts had Shedeur Sanders going to the Giants with the third pick. If that is no longer a possibility, he could go to a number of teams if the Giants trade the pick. Alternatively, Sanders could go to the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.