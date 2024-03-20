ACC hits back at Clemson lawsuit over $140 million exit fee penalty with new statement affirming its stance in legal tussle

The Clemson Tigers and the Atlantic Coast Conference are getting prepared for a lawsuit over the grant of rights. They are not the first school to use this tactic as the Florida State Seminoles sued the conference in December.

However, there was a joint statement provided by Jim Ryan, chairman of the ACC Board of Directors, and ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips explaining how they believe the courts will rule in their favor:

"The ACC remains confident that its agreements with all its members will be affirmed by the courts. Clemson, along with all ACC members, voluntarily signed and re-signed the 2013 and 2016 Grant of Rights, which is binding through 2036. In addition, Clemson agreed to the process and procedures for withdrawal.

"The Conference's legal counsel will vigorously enforce the agreement and bylaws in the best interests of the ACC's current and incoming members."

This statement was in response to Clemson's lawsuit and subsequent statement. However, it is important to note that Clemson is not leaving the conference at this time.

What is next for the ACC if the courts rule in favor of Clemson and Florida State?

If the courts rule in favor of Florida State and Clemson, it could have irrefutable damage to the ACC. If the courts make that decision, Clemson and Florida State would own their own media rights, and that would make the conference a lot weaker without two of its top schools.

The ACC would be viewed similarly to the Pac-12 when the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans first announced their departures to the Big Ten. It has the potential to scare other top schools and make things more difficult for a competitive conference to thrive while the top programs leave for the other Power Five conferences.

It would change the landscape of college athletics more if this were to happen.