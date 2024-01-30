ACC legal battle with FSU has Seminoles accusing FBS powerhouse of "self-dealing" amid rumors of ACC implosion

The legal battle between the ACC and FSU will likely head to court as the school has reportedly amended its complaint.

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Times obtained a copy of the complaint, and the Florida State Seminoles now accuse the Atlantic Coast Conference of “self-dealing.” That appears to be a reference to now-former ACC commissioner John Swofford making sure Raycom Sports was included in TV deals at a time when his son, Chad, worked for the production company.

In the 59-page amended complaint for declaratory judgment, which is 21 pages longer than the original complaint, Florida State is taking aim at Swofford.

FSU makes several claims that Swofford cost several ACC schools millions and millions of dollars with "self-serving actions." The school's latest filing comes amid rumors of the conference facing an impending implosion. College insider Greg Swaim reported that Florida State and Clemson could move to the Southeastern Conference, triggering other teams in the ACC to follow suit.

The updated filing was submitted to Leon County Circuit Court Monday evening as Florida State looks to avoid paying the $572 million to leave the ACC. Self-dealing was not part of the initial complaint.

FSU voted unanimously to sue the ACC

FSU held a board of trustees meeting in December, where the school voted unanimously to sue the ACC. The Seminoles hope to get out of the conference as they have spoken publicly about their frustration with its revenue sharing and the media rights deal with ESPN.

"I believe this board has been left no choice but to challenge the legitimacy of the ACC grant of rights and its severe withdrawal penalties," board chair Peter Collins said. "None of us like being in this position.

"However, I believe that we have exhausted all possible remedies within the conference and we must do what we believe is best for Florida State not only in the short term but in the long term."

If Florida State does leave the ACC, it could cost the Seminoles $572 million, as the school is the first to challenge the conference's grant of rights deal in court.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, meanwhile, released a statement after FSU voted unanimously to sue the conference:

"Florida State's decision to file action against the Conference is in direct conflict with their longstanding obligations and is a clear violation of their legal commitments to the other members of the Conference."

As of right now, no court date has been set for Florida State vs. ACC, and when it may happen is uncertain.