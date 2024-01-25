"Afraid of what Georgia will become": CFB fans brace for Georgia's dominance as former Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh leaves for the NFL

Jim Harbaugh has reportedly left Michigan to become the coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN, leaving the national champions with an open coaching position.

The Chargers have announced on their website that they have reached an agreement with Harbaugh to be their coach. Dean Spanos, the chairman and owner of the Los Angeles Chargers, expressed his excitement about Harbaugh's appointment:

"Jim Harbaugh is football personified, and I can think of no one better to lead the Chargers forward. ... And today, Jim Harbaugh returns to the Chargers, this time as our coach. Who has it better than us?", said Spanos.

Social media quickly reacted to the news, with college football fans anticipating Georgia's dominance now that Harbaugh has left Michigan for the NFL.

One fan even suggested that Harbaugh's departure may be due to his fear of Georgia's potential success with Nick Saban retired, tweeting:

“He knows Michigan is about to collapse. He’s clearly afraid of what Georgia will become with Nick Saban retired."

“We are all afraid of what Georgia will become with Nick Saban retired, Coach. Is it possible that 10 straight SEC championships will be the sign that unleashes the Apocalypse?”, another tweeted.

“Retired Saban and offed UGA. His work is done,” another tweeted.

“He’s getting out before facing any real sanctions,” a fan reacted.

“This is not it. Its the fact that Shoneys told him he will NOT have a corner booth at the new location in Ann Arbor. He booked the next flight out,” another user commented.

“Sorry to tell you, but that has nothing to do with him leaving,” a fan reacted.

“Georgia couldn’t handle the rigors of the B10 West,” another X user tweeted.

“Wait until you hear what Brian Kelly has cooking in the bayou,” one wrote.

What did Jim Harbaugh say on joining the Los Angeles Chargers?

Returning to the NFL as the coach for the Los Angeles Chargers, Harbaugh expressed his love for Michigan:

"My love for Michigan, playing there and coming back to coach there, leaves a lasting impact. I'll always be a loyal Wolverine."

Harbaugh appreciates the personal connections he has formed throughout his coaching career, from working alongside his father at Western Kentucky to his time with the Raiders, USD, Stanford, the 49ers, and finally, Michigan.

He also shared his fond memories of playing for the Chargers and said that their welcoming nature remains unchanged.

“When I played for the Chargers, the Spanos family could not have been more gracious or more welcoming. Being back here feels like home, and it's great to see that those things haven't changed.”

One of the most accomplished coaches, Jim Harbaugh, an acclaimed football coach, achieved success in nine seasons at Michigan, with an 86-25 record, six 10+ win seasons, and a recent national championship, a school-record 15 wins.

