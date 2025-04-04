After bagging $54M extension, Deion Sanders gives valuable advice to Colorado’s "Governor" to secure $200k funding

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, who is fresh off getting a new $54 million extension at Colorado, gave some valuable advice to his long snapper, Camden Dempsey, who launched his own business.

Although Sanders wants as many players from Colorado to go pro, he knows that isn't possible. So, the hope is he can help them succeed at whatever they do after football, and Dempsey, nicknamed the Governor, is already looking towards his post-football career.

Dempsey launched a business for title insurance and is pitching for $200k in a couple of weeks. Sanders got Dempsey to practice his speech in front of the entire team, so he feels comfortable ahead of the pitch. At the end of his pitch, Sanders gave him some valuable advice on Thursday.

"We just don't want you to be a professional football player, we want you to be professionals. That is what this man is going to be, a professional. That is why I believe in you, that is why you are the Governor," Sanders said.

It was good advice for not just Dempsey but the entire team. Deion Sanders wants everyone to succeed at football and after football, whenever that time may come.

Dempsey also got a massive ovation from his team for his pitch and is already looking at ways to further his life after football.

Deion Sanders is pleased to get an extension at Colorado

Deion Sanders originally signed a five-year deal with Colorado, but after two years, he has already gotten an extension.

The school announced they signed Sanders to a five-year, $54 million contract extension that runs through the 2029 season. The deal makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football, and Sanders is glad the deal got done.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado," Sanders said in a statement on March 28. "We've just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It's not just about football; it's about developing young men who are ready to take on the world.

"I'm committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field," Sanders added. "We've got work to do, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and this passionate fan base. Lastly, anybody got at least a five-bedroom home with acreage for sale?"

Sanders led the Buffaloes to a bowl game in his second year after the program had one win the year before hiring Sanders.

Colorado will open its 2025 college football season at home on August 29 against Georgia Tech.

