After Browns & Giants reportedly lose interest, former NFL QB sets clear expectations for Shedeur Sanders ahead of CU Pro Day

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been viewed as a top-two QB prospect and potential top-five pick since the end of the college football regular season. After NFL free agency, it appears less likely that the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants will be interested in Sanders.

Both teams added QBs in free agency: Kenny Pickett to the Browns, and Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to the Giants. With QB Cam Ward projected to go before Sanders, his draft position is in flux. With his draft stock falling, former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss what he wants to see from Sanders on Colorado's Pro Day.

"I think the number one thing that I would like to see on the Pro Day is the ball jump off his hand a little bit," Orlovsky said. "I would tell you this, I think Shedeur for me is the hardest evaluation I've had at that position since I got into TV. The reason is this, when you're taking a guy in that top five, top seven position, you want traits that are uncoachable. Physical traits that are uncoachable.

"There's not a ton in Shedeur's game that looks physically uncoachable. That doesn't mean he doesn't have a lot that's awesome. The reason I say it's such a tough evaluation is, I don't know if this number's real or not, but I would tell you, half of his throws are at or behind the line of scrimmage. That's what they had to do at Colorado."

Orlovsky then explained that those throws are not good for player evaluation.

"So, you take half of those throws and throw them out because they don't matter," Orlovsky added. "Anybody in the world can do that. Then you take a quarter of his throws and throw them out because the pass protection is so bad. You get a quarter of his passes that you feel you can evaluate."

Shedeur Sanders will participate in Colorado's Pro Day on April 4th

Colorado's Pro Day is scheduled to take place on Saturday and Shedeur Sanders is slated to participate. This will be the first time NFL teams get a chance to see him participate in drills since the college football season, as he did not participate in the NFL Combine.

According to Dan Orlovsky, the key for Sanders will be to show off his throwing abilities. If he performs well, he might still be able to be a top 10 selection. Even if the Browns and Giants are no longer interested, teams like the Raiders and Jets could pick a QB.

