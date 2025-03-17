2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter is one of the headliners in this year's NFL draft. He spent the last two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes under head coach Deion Sanders. Last year, he helped the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance.

Travis Hunter is considered a top-three prospect in this year's draft. Amidst his ongoing draft preparations, the league took to social media with a special gesture to promote him.

On Monday, the league's official Instagram account dedicated a post to the 2024 Heisman winner. The post included highlights of Hunter's stint with the Colorado Buffaloes. They also heaped praise on the two-way star's abilities in the caption.

"You won't find many more unique highlight reels than Travis Hunter's," the NFL wrote.

The two-way star was also one of the prospects invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine. While Hunter did not participate in the workouts at Indianapolis, he still made headlines because of his team meetings and interviews.

Travis Hunter opens up about his Combine experience at Indianapolis

At the Combine, Hunter took part in several interviews and team meetings, especially with the franchises that are picking in the top 5 of this year's NFL draft. On Wednesday's episode of his eponymous show, the Colorado two-way star opened up about his experience at Indianapolis.

Hunter stated that he had to maintain a very busy schedule at the Combine. Despite the work, he had a lot of fun meeting with teams and getting familiar with them.

"The Combine was fun, it was actually lit," Hunter said. "I didn't know what to expect since I never had been there before, but it turned out to be a great experience. I really got to work."

"You just have to be ready to give your whole day, or a couple of days you're to the Combine staff and the NFL. You have to be prepared for everything they throw at you because there's a lot going on. For the most part, it's just busy work- just doing busy work. It ain't nothing new." (TS-0:25 onwards)

One of the biggest questions that Travis Hunter was asked at the Combine was about his future as a two-way player in the NFL. Travis is confident in his ability to continue playing on both sides of the ball. However, it will be interesting to see if the team that drafts him allows him to do so.

