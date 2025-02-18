“Ain’t nobody can deal with me & [Michael] Jordan": Deion Sanders drops clear verdict as he rates signature sneaker brands

Deion Sanders was able to develop a unique brand for himself during his career. One way in which his brand has been able to transfer into the commercial world is through his sneaker partnership with Nike.

Sanders has released a new pair of sneakers, which he promoted during an interview with Complex. In this interview, Complex asked him where his line of sneakers feature in the "pantheon" of other signature lines. Sanders responded with the following:

"Ain't nobody can deal with me and (Michael) Jordan." (3:41)

According to Sanders, the only line of sneakers that can compete with his is the Jordans line.

The Michael Jordan-Nike partnership has been iconic and has generated a lot of income for both parties. In fact, for some, the word Jordan is solely associated with shoes and not with the legendary basketball player.

Deion Sanders thinks his line can live up to these heights. Sanders' sneaker is a customized Nike Air DT Max ’96. However, while they look like any old shoe on the outside, they have something that makes them unique when compared to Jordans on the inside.

They have extra cushioning and favor the comfort of the wearing. This is compared to shoes like Jordans, who do not think much about the comfort of the wearer and focus more on how the shoe can aid performance on the court.

Deion Sanders on the importance of shoes to his outfit

Deion Sanders also revealed during his interview how he plans his fashion (which is something he has become known for during his career) around his shoes.

“Most people start from the top down; I start from the floor up. I’m a floor up dresser. What I mean by that is I start with the shoe and come on up. Most people start up here (points to his face) and come on down and grab the shoes last. I’m going to dress around the shoe cause the shoe pretty much is the main attraction to me."

This is a phenomenon that is surprisingly backed by scientific research into where we look when we meet someone. Research has found out that the first thing you notice on a stranger when you meet them are their shoes. Knowing this, it is no suprise that Sanders plans his outfit around his feet.

They are a key way to make a strong impression on someone, and, being a top college football coach, first impressions are important in recruitment meetings.

