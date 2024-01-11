The college football world is shocked to hear Nick Saban's retirement news. The Alabama Crimson Tide coach is stepping down after 17 years in Tuscaloosa, ending an illustrious career spanning five decades. He led the Tide through a golden period, unmatched by anyone in college football history.

The Tide won six national titles with Saban at the helm since 2007. But, as they say, all good things come to an end. This has been that day for the college football fans, especially the Bama faithful.

Fans were surely not ready for the Saban retirement news. The college football world reacted to the development in a myriad ways, but what was common was the deep respect everyone has for the legendary Alabama Crimson Tide coach.

An era has come to an end in college football, and coach Saban's career will always be the part of college athletics folklore.

Nick Saban retirement: A look back at a golden career

The story started way back in 1973 when a Kent State defensive back decided to re-join the program as a coach just after ending his playing career. The name was Nick Saban.

Little did anybody know that he would retire after five decades as arguably the best college coach anybody ever saw. But that's exactly what coach Saban did.

He worked with many programs as the defensive backs coach or a defensive coordinator. In 1990, the Toledo Rockets made him the coach for the first time. While that role turned out to be a short one, it set the tone for what was to come.

Coach Saban went on to helm the Michigan State Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers before taking over Alabama in 2007. He led LSU to a national title while he was there.

Apart from winning six more of them in Tuscaloosa, Saban also tried his hand in the NFL as the coach of the Miami Dolphins and before that, the defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns. Football will never be the same without coach Saban.

