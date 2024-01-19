"Alabama fans will be too stupid to let him succeed": Brendon Walker claims Kalen DeBoer's tenure is "going to be a miserable failure"

Washington Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer took over the Alabama football program last week, just days after legendary coach Nick Saban left last week. But the quickness of the transition doesn't mean he'll have a lengthy honeymoon, college football analyst Brendon Walker said.

Beyond the school's place as a traditional powerhouse, Saban spoiled Alabama Crimson Tide fans over the past 15 years. Under Saban, Alabama attracted the national spotlight for the majority of that period for winning championships and recruiting some of the best talent available.

Many agree that DeBoer is a strong coach and should be able to succeed with the Crimson Tide. But Brendon Walker, a host of the "Unnecessary Roughness" podcast, believes that while DeBoer can lead Alabama to success, Crimson Tide fans will hold him back:

“It's going to be a miserable failure. Why? Nothing to do with him. Terrific head football coach. Alabama Fans will be too stupid to let him succeed."

Kalen DeBoer: Responsible for the loss of Caleb Downs?

Ever since DeBoer arrived in Tuscaloosa, there has been a mass exodus of players, with many of them entering the transfer portal.

The most notable of them is Caleb Downs. Downs had a standout year in 2023, making 107 tackles, which was the fourth-highest total in the Southeastern Conference, and being selected as the SEC Newcomer of the Year.

But Downs will now be applying his immense skill for another team. He's entered the transfer portal, and the Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama's SEC rivals, the Georgia Bulldogs, are the teams most likely to sign Downs.

For Alabama fans, this will annoy them. They are losing one of their top players to a rival.

A sensible fan would realize that all the player exits and the lack of five-star recruitment is a sign that the Crimson Tide are no longer the only national powerhouse and they will need to compete with other teams. But as Walker put it, Alabama fans are “stupid” and will blame the arrival of Kalen DeBoer as the only reason for the players' exits.

Alabama fans expect immediate success

To Walker, Alabama fans' apparent stupidity may reveal itself during the early parts of the 2024 college football season if Alabama has a poor start.

As they are used to success, they will not accept anything but at least an SEC championship game appearance. DeBoer is talented enough for this to happen, but it may take time. However, Alabama fans may not give him time and will expect perfection from the start.

"As soon as he goes 11-1, that one is going to stick in Alabama fans' craw," Walker said. "If he goes 10-2, God help him."

DeBoer will not only have to deal with the pressure of filling the shoes of a college football great, but he will also have a deal with a fan base that may not be as accepting of his methods, even if they pay off in the long term.

