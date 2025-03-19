Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer names a player that will be tough to replace ahead of the 2025 college football season

One of the biggest tasks for Kalen DeBoer and his staff this offseason is finding a new punter. After four seasons at Alabama, James Burnip is headed to the professional stage, leaving a big vacuum in the Crimson Tide's special team ahead of the 2025 college football season.

Ad

James Burnip has served as the Crimson Tide’s punter since the 2021 season. During his tenure in Tuscaloosa, he posted an impressive career average of 43.9 yards per punt—second all-time in Alabama history. Kalen DeBoer confessed on Tuesday how difficult it will be to replace him.

“Burnip's going to be tough to replace. I don’t know if there’s another Burnip right now just because he’s different. He’s the best I’ve ever been around when it comes to punters. We were toward the top in the country for a reason.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“There are schematic things, but there’s also just the kicking the football. We’ve got to continue to do a good job with our punting, but also do a good job with our coverage units and execution there."

In his only season under Kalen DeBoer, James Burnip recorded his best net average at 43.7 yards per punt. That was enough to convince the coach to rank him as his best-ever punter. His longest punt of the year traveled 64 yards, while his career-best came in 2023 at 67 yards.

Ad

Alabama’s spring roster includes punters Alex Asparuhov, Blake Doud and Anderson Green. However, DeBoer confirms Asparuhov will be sidelined for the spring due to an injury.

Kalen DeBoer pleased with kicker Conor Talty

While Kalen DeBoer has some concerns about replacing James Burnip at punter, the coach is satisfied with what he's seen in another area of the special team. Conor Talty is expected to take over the starting kicker role in 2025 DeBoer has been pleased with his growth so far.

Ad

"I think Conor, last fall you could kinda see him continue to gain confidence. I think it was great he got out there whether it was just to kick off; that was an important role. He did a really good job, I thought, most of the time, got better as the season went along.

Ad

“And I think that's just carried over into him being more consistent than what I remember seeing, for sure, last spring, but also more consistent from last fall. He’s doing a good job of getting the ball up quick on the field goals.”

Graham Nicholson served as the Crimson Tide's starting kicker last season following his transfer from Miami.

However, he's also departed the program for the NFL, leaving an opening in the position. With Nicholson and Will Reichard being the last two in the role, Talty has a big shoe to fill.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!