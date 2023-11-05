Alabama LB Dallas Turner penalized for severe Jayden Daniels hit during Week 10 clash: Reports

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels made the headlines after getting hit by Alabama's left back Dallas Turner. After Saturday’s 42-28 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, Jayden was ruled out after taking the hit in the fourth quarter.

Turner was flagged for roughing the passer on the specific hit. This gave the LSU Tigers a first down. Further, Daniels sustained an injury and spent the final 11 minutes of the game in the injury tent.

It was later discovered that Turner suffered a head-to-head concussion with Jayden Daniels. Following this, the LSU quarterback’s head bounced off the turf as he was tackled. Daniels remained on the ground after contact with Turner for a while before the athletic trainers came out and attended to him.

Coach Brian Kelly gave an update on Daniels:

"He had a head injury and was not able to come back. We'll love to put him through more testing before I can accurately say that was concussion, non-concussion, things of that nature."

Following the injury sustained through the concussion, he exited the contest and was replaced by Garrett Nussmeir to take the field.

Jayden Daniels vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

As far as the game was concerned, Daniels played like he had for the previous games this season. His performance against the Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1, 6-0 SEC) was enough to cement the claim made by fans about him representing a potential Heisman Trophy finalist.

However, the LSU was trailing behind in three out of four quarters against Alabama. With a zero record score in the fourth quarter, the performance of some players is definitely under scrutiny.

Daniels led the team with 15/24 assists, 219 yards, two TDs and one interception while being replaced by Garrett in the fourth quarter. With this slow performance from the Tigers, coach Kelly made a statement.

He said,

“You can’t play good. We played good tonight. Good’s not good enough. We’ve got to prepare better. We should coach our players better when we go on the road in such environments.”

With this loss, the LSU Tigers (6-3, 4-2 SEC) squashed any hope of repeating the SEC West championship in Kelly’s second season. With just three games left in the regular season, they can still put up their A-game to stay afloat.

After witnessing how they played in tonight’s game, the gap between where they wanted to be and how they played was evident.