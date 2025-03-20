Alabama star Jalen Milroe makes a bold case for himself as to why an NFL team should pick him

Jalen Milroe is one of the top quarterback prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. The Alabama star is probably the player with the most uncertain draft stock in his position as scouts and analysts continue to get divided on what his ceiling can be in the NFL.

Milroe had a strong outing at the Alabama pro day on Wednesday. With scouts from all 32 teams in attendance, he ran the 40-yard in 4.37 seconds while making a host of amazing deep throws. The quarterback was asked why he believes he deserves to be a top pick in the draft.

“There's a lot of things other quarterbacks do well that I can do,” Milroe said. “But there are things that I do that they can't do. And that's something that I've used as an advantage when I play the game of football.

“And always, when I approach a game plan, approach an opponent, I'm not one-dimensional. That's some of the things I possess. Most importantly, I love the game of football, and when you love football, you want to get better. You're going to also bring others along.”

There are a lot of reported doubts among scouts about Jalen Milroe’s throwing ability. Even though he's got a good arm, he reportedly doesn't read the field fast enough and struggles in the pocket. Nonetheless, he stands out among quarterbacks in the draft with his explosive running ability.

Pat McAfee compares Jalen Milroe to Lamar Jackson

Pat McAfee likened Alabama star Jalen Milroe to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Wednesday.

This comparison stems from Milroe’s dynamic ability to carve up defenses with his legs and his arm. They both make throws that stretch the field and challenge opposing secondaries.

"There aren't a whole lot of Lamars out there,” McAfee said on 'The Pat McAfee Show.' “Lamar Jackson has gotten better every year he has been in the NFL.

“He has become one of the top passers in the NFL. However, if Milroe has the opportunity to sit behind somebody, he could develop as a tremendous passer from within the pocket like Lamar.

"With the ball in his hands, he is very strong, very elusive, and he's faster than anyone on the field. How do we give him the football as much as possible while he continues to develop as a quarterback?"

Jalen Milroe has also faced a similar draft process as Lamar Jackson, with lots of doubt about his passing ability. There have also been talks of Milroe switching position to running back, just like Jackson was advised to play wide receiver.

