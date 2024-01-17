"Alabama in trouble": Kalen DeBoer likely losing star DB Caleb Downs triggers ripple effect in CFB world

Kalen DeBoer has been facing some challenges as the newly appointed head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. After Nick Saban's retirement, DeBoer was hired to take his place. However, the change in coaching personnel has resulted in several Crimson Tide players entering the transfer portal.

On Wednesday, star safety Caleb Downs entered the portal, which is a big loss for Alabama and DeBoer's staff.

"Alabama in trouble."

"Bama is bleeding talent."

"The Alabama football fall from grace is very humbling."

Alabama has been the premier college football program for years now, but since Saban left, the Crimson Tide has seen several key players enter the transfer portal.

Already, Alabama has lost Caleb Downs, Dezz Ricks, Kendrick Blackshire, Trey Amos, Shawn Murphy, and Isaiah Bond, among others.

With Saban's retirement and several players entering the transfer portal, some fans think Alabama will be in for a disappointing season in 2024.

Kalen DeBoer says it's an 'honor' to coach Alabama

Kalen DeBoer is eager to coach Alabama

After Saban's retirement, Alabama hired Kalen DeBoer, who left the Washington Huskies to take this job.

Although DeBoer led the Huskies to the national championship last year, several key Crimson Tide players have entered the portal.

But Alabama is still a premier college football program and DeBoer is excited to get to work in Tuscaloosa.

"I have always had an incredible respect for Alabama football and its commitment to excellence," DeBoer said in a statement released by the school. "The tradition-rich history of this program is unmatched across the landscape of college athletics, and I look forward to continuing that moving forward.

"Following Coach Saban is an honor. He has been the standard for college football, and his success is unprecedented. I would not have left Washington for just any school. The chance to lead the football program at The University of Alabama is the opportunity of a lifetime. My family and I feel truly blessed and look forward to becoming a part of the Tuscaloosa community."

As head coach, DeBoer is 104-12 and went 25-3 in his two seasons in Washington.