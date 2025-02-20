"All of Deion kids are good eggs": Colorado fans amazed by Shedeur Sanders' latest inspiring story

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is going viral on social media once again ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. This time, it is because of a positive story that Pro Football Hall of Fame WR Cris Carter shared on Wednesday's episode of "Up and Adams."

Carter recalled an incident about Shedeur Sanders during the national championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame:

"One thing I'm gonna say about Shedeur too, this is what a lot of young people don't realize. When I was in the National Championship. ... I was working for a company that, AT&T, that he already has a deal, and he didn't know that I was going to be getting in the car with his driver right after him that had been driving him and his brother around for two days.

"So the thing that the driver said, so far as the way he conducts business, the way he takes care of himself, the way he bosses his brother around to make sure that he's not too late. ... He's a true CEO, this is something I told Deion.

"So those are the type of things that happen behind the scenes because there's some jerks out there in sports, and people don't like to admit it, but you always like to cheer for someone who's a good person. There's a lot to them and there's more good ones than there are bad. But very seldom do we ever hear that. It's nice to be able to hear that, specially about Shedeur."

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts about Shedeur Sanders:

"Shedeur is a good egg... All of Deion kids are good eggs... From a great family," one fan commented.

"Deion raised him right," another fan said.

"One recurring thing I've heard with anyone that has interviewed Sanders or been around him- his maturity and professionalism jumps off the page," this fan stated.

"Yes sir, our QB1 has excellent character and professionalism," another fan commented.

"It's the little thing sometimes," this fan said.

"You did an outstanding job raising Shedeur @DeionSanders," one fan stated.

Shedeur Sanders' teammate Travis Hunter opens up about their connection

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter led the Buffs offense during the 2024 season, helping them to a 9-4 campaign. Now both of them are gearing up to begin their professional journey in the NFL.

On his eponymous show, Travis Hunter gave fans an insight into Shedeur Sanders' personality. Hunter said that he shares a strong bond with the QB and he was always available for a healthy discussion to improve their game instead of being egoistic. He made these comments while talking about the mental preparation to run routes despite being void of good passes on the field:

"You just gotta do your job at that point," Hunter said. "Sundays, you got to the quarterback if you want. That ain't something you want. ... Me and Shedeur had a good enough connection where I can go to him straight up, and he had no problem with it. But I don't know if that's going to be the case for next year."

Several experts project Shedeur Sanders to be the first quarterback off the board in April. It will be interesting to see if the Titans decide to acquire him with the No.1 overall pick.

