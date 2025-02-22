"Almost like he's a big deal there or something" -CFB world reacts to Bill Belichick bagging No. 1 recruit from Massachusetts

North Carolina's hiring of Bill Belichick was tabbed as a recruitment boon for the Tar Heels due to the prestige of the former New England Patriots coach who has won eight Super Bowls. Since he arrived in Chapel Hill, Belichick has moved the Tar Heels recruitment class from outside ESPN's top 75 to No. 48 on signing day.

Ad

While four-star quarterback Bryce Baker headlines North Carolina's 2025 recruitment class, Belichick managed a huge coup on Friday when he convinced the No. 1-ranked player in Massachusetts, three-star offensive lineman Anthony Hall, to commit to the Tar Heels over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Hall made the announcement during a 247Sports live broadcast.

Hall is ranked as the No. 26 offensive lineman and No. 655 overall prospect in the Class of 2026, and his commitment puts the Tar Heels' recruitment class at No. 19 in the country, according to 247Sports. The class has seven commitments so far.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Bill Belichick bagging the No. 1 recruit from Massachusetts.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans pointed out Belichick's influence in Massachusetts in recruitment circles where the legendary coach studied at Phillips Academy.

"Wow, Really shocked Belichick landed a player from MA. Almost like he's a big deal there or something," onee fan tweeted.

"it is very funny to me how UNC prob has a better shot at recruiting Mass guys than like BC or UMass rn," another fan tweeted.

Ad

"That’s hit," one fan tweeted.

The 6-foot-4, 340-pound Hall apparently grew up as a fan of the legendary coach.

Bill Belichick makes huge recruitment pitch

During a segment of the "Pat McAfee Show" in December, Bill Belichick made a huge recruitment pitch to potential recruits about his ability to prepare them for the NFL should they play for him.

"Let me put this in capital letters, if, 'I.F.' I was in a college program, that college program would be a pipeline to the NFL for players that had ability to play in the NFL," Bill Belichick said. "It would be a professional program: training, nutrition, scheme, coaching, techniques, that would transfer to the NFL. It will be an NFL program at a college level.

Ad

"I feel very confident that I have the contacts in the NFL to pave the way for those players that would have the opportunity to compete in the National Football League. We're selling the program but quite honestly, we've had a lot of players and agents coming to us and say, 'We want to be part of the program,' 'Is there a spot for us?' 'Would you take this player, that player?' and so forth.'"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Due to his extensive success as an NFL coach, Bill Belichick arrived at Chapel Hill with a lot of expectations for his tenure, but the prestige and gravitas he brings to the job have also given him a leg up in recruitment circles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback