“Already making excuses” - CFB world roasts Alabama for “getting scared” of Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal ahead of Rose Bowl

On Thursday's media availability, some of the Alabama Crimson Tide's players said that they had been told by the coaching staff to limit their use of electronic equipment to review plays ahead of the Rose Bowl.

That's seemingly to avoid potential Michigan meddling and sign-stealing. The fear is that the Wolverines coaching staff could hack the electronic equipment used by 'Bamas players.

The fear stems from Michigan's earlier scandal involving sing-stealing this season. The NCAA found that coaching staff member Connor Stallions was involved in a premeditated and coordinated effort to steal signs from rival schools ahead of their clashes. While sign stealing is not prohibited, to do so in a coordinated manner ahead of games is.

Some fans were quick to point out that Alabama seems "scared" of Michigan. One tweeted:

"NCAA and Big10 who both wanted to bury Michigan found 0 link but an Alabama receiver knows something. Such a desperate attempt to justify their loss coming up. Already making excuses"

Others, probably Michigan fans, seem to think that there's some sort of conspiracy against the Wolverines:

Ohio State fans unsurprisingly feel like Michigan is in for a rude awakening sooner rather than later:

Some were wondering if Jim Harbaugh being suspended for half a season means "nothing":

One fan called for the Wolverines' disqualification from the CFP:

Others reckon the mind games by Michigan are working:

Some pointed out that hacking electronic equipment could amount to a misdemeanor or even a felony under US law:

Alabama vs Michigan: What are the Rose Bowl odds?

Bookies predict a very close matchup, with the top-ranked Michigan Wolverines coming in as a slight 1.5-point favorites against the No. 5 Alabama. However, some experts believe that the Crimson Tide has a slight edge over Jim Harbaugh's team due to coach Nick Saban's wealth of experience.

Another potential strength of the Tuscaloosa program is its quarterback Jalen Milroe. While he had a wobbly start to the season, he seems to be a very different kind of player now. One anonymous Big Ten coach even claimed that Milroe could be the difference between the two teams.

