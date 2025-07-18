Amid Donald Trump's reported NIL executive order, Jemele Hill takes aim at college athletes over infamous dance celebration of POTUS

The NIL has changed the landscape of modern college football. Following the ruling on the House vs NCAA settlement, there has been lobbying for introducing regulations on the earnings of college athletes to even the playing field.

According to reports on Wednesday, POTUS Donald Trump is working on an executive order to regulate the flow of NIL money in modern college athletics. This order is expected to establish rules that limit how much a college athlete can earn.

Following the reports, The Atlantic's writer Jemele Hill shared his perspective on on X, Hill was reminiscing about the times when college football players were engaged in the Donald Trump dance trend while celebrating their touchdowns on the field.

"Remember when all those college football players were doing the Trump dance? Good times," Hill wrote while retweeting a post from SB Nation.

In May, former Alabama coach Nick Saban had Trump as a guest during the University's graduation ceremony. Reports started flooding in about how the retired seven-time national champion also wanted some rules and regulations when it comes to NIL deals.

During an appearance on the Paul Finebaum show, Nick Saban broke his silence on wanting regulations when it comes to compensation for college athletes.

"I'm not sure we really need a commission (to regulate NIL)," Saban said.

"I think that, you know, a lot of people know exactly what the issues are in college football and exactly what we need to fix them. I think the key to the drill is to getting people together so that we can move it forward."

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on reports of Donald Trump signing executive order to regulate NIL

On Thursday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey shared his thoughts on Donald Trump signing an executive order to regulate the NIL.

On SEC This Morning, Sankey shared his unfiltered take on the situation.

"The president clearly has an interest in sports and has an interest in college sports," Sankey said. "He has been at our games. The notion of an executive order has been mentioned before. There were some reports of a commission or an executive order back to, like April, I think, is when that started to bubble. So we'll wait and see."

It will be interesting to see how Trump's decision changes the landscape of player earnings through name, image and likeness deals.

