Amid Giants rumors, analyst drops his verdict on Travis Hunter's NFL landing spot

NFL analyst Tony Rizzo believes the Cleveland Browns will select Travis Hunter with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

All signs point to the Tennessee Titans selecting Cam Ward with the first pick. The Browns' pick at second overall is interesting as they could take either Shedeur Sanders or one of Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.

Yet, Rizzo said on ESPN Cleveland that he expects the Browns to select Hunter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Based on everything I've seen, all the information I have, I think the Cleveland Browns are taking Travis Hunter right now, I do. To me, the elephant in the room is your offense stinks. Here is a once-in-a-lifetime two-way star. If he contributes on one side of the ball like I think he can, I'll be happy with whatever they decide to do," Rizzo said.

Ad

Rizzo believes Hunter will be a wide receiver, but can also be a cornerback if there is an injury. The veteran analyst also praised the 21-year-old's ability to go up and get the football.

"Kid [Hunter] can catch anything, anywhere. He knows how to get to the end zone, knows how to make guys miss," Rizzo added.

Although Rizzo thinks Hunter is going to the Browns, the oddsmakers disagree. Instead, Hunter is the -150 favorite to go third overall to the New York Giants, which implies a 60% chance.

Ad

Meanwhile, Carter is a sizeable -270 favorite to go second overall to the Browns, which implies a 68.8% chance.

Browns coach praised Travis Hunter

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski heaped praise on Travis Hunter.

At the NFL owners meetings, Stefanski spoke to the media and praised Hunter for his skills.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He's an outstanding, outstanding young man, elite ball skills...and oh by the way he's doing it on both sides of the ball," Stefanski said.

The Browns coach also believes Hunter can play both positions in the NFL, which is a goal of the latter as well.

"They say nobody has ever done it the way I do it," Hunter said at the combine, via NFL.com, "but I tell them I'm just different. I am a different person... Nobody has done it, but I feel like I've put my body through a lot. I do a lot of treatment; people don't get to see that part. But I know I can do it."

Hunter is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner due to his stellar play at cornerback and receiver. So we'll just have to wait and see how his NFL journey transpires.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.