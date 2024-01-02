Amid Jim Harbaugh to NFL rumors, Michigan HC unlocks $2 million in bonuses after spectacular CFB playoff performance

On Monday night, Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines punched their way into the national championship game on January 8th. They did so by beating Alabama 27-20 in a thrilling encounter that went down to overtime in the 2024 Rose Bowl.

At one point, it looked like the tide was turning in Alabama's favor, with them winning the toss-up in overtime. However, quarterback J.J. McCarthy led the offense to a quick drive that ended with a 17-yard rushing touchdown by Blake Corum, which helped the Wolverines win the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

With this victory, head coach Jim Harbaugh will get a $2 million bonus for his part in helping the Wolverines get within shooting distance of a national title for the first time since 1997, per NFL insider Dov Kleiman. Additionally, if the Wolverines crown themselves national champions, Harbaugh will earn an extra $1 million.

Expand Tweet

Is Jim Harbaugh going to the NFL?

This Rose Bowl victory comes amid rumors linking the Michigan head coach with a possible return to the NFL. Jim Harbaugh coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014 and carried them to the Super Bowl in his second year with the franchise. Harbaugh hinted that his actual ambition in coaching is to finish what he started and win a Super Bowl.

With the Los Angeles Chargers looking for a new head coach, many have stated that the Michigan HC would be the perfect match.

Jim Harbaugh is used to working out of California, having coached San Diego and Stanford at the college level and the 49ers in the NFL. The coach certainly hasn't dismissed the rumors and has hired NFL agent Don Yee (Sean Payton's and Tom Brady's agent).

Michigan Special Teams: A hindrance?

One of the units that looked the most awkward on Monday's showdown with Alabama was the Wolverines special teams.

Early in the first half, Michigan punt returner Semaj Morgan muffed a kick by Alabama's James Burnip. The play concluded with a fumble and an Alabama recovery deep in Michigan territory. Later, a Michigan defensive lineman nearly intercepted a Burnip punt, a play that was ignored by the officials but may have resulted in a penalty.

Jake Thaw's muffled ball could have cost Michigan the Rose Bowl

Jake Thaw replaced Morgan as the punt returner, but he also made a mistake that could've cost the game for Michigan.

With 44 seconds left in the clock, Thaw misjudged a punt by Burnip and decided to catch a ball that seemed destined for the endzone. This resulted in Thaw being tackled at the 1-yard line, putting the Wolverines at risk of losing the game to safety in the closing seconds of the game.