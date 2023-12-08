Amid Jim Harbaugh to NFL rumors, Michigan prepares lucrative $11,000,000 contract extension to make HC stay at Ann Arbor: Reports

There are rumors that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh could be about to leave for the NFL, but Michigan is preparing a lucrative extension to keep him.

Harbaugh has had a fairly successful stint with the Ann Arbor side, highlighted by three consecutive Big Ten championships and playoff appearances.

To retain his services, sources close to the Wolverines claim that the school is willing to throw an enticing financial offer that may make the commitment worth the coach's while. Sports Illustrated tweeted:

"Michigan is working on a contract extension for Jim Harbaugh worth $11M per year/5 years. The main hurdle remaining is a commitment in writing from Harbaugh that he will not pursue an NFL job this cycle."

The situation seems unlikely to resolve soon, given that the Wolverines are focused on winning their 12th national title. Michigan faces Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, a game for which they are surprisingly the underdogs.

Could Jim Harbaugh have some reasons to leave Michigan beyond money?

Towards the end of October, amid Michigan's sing-stealing scandal, football insider Bruce Feldman seemed to float another possibility for Harbaugh's incentive to leave the school.

On Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff", he talked about the coach's previous problems with the NCAA when asked if Harbaugh could leave for the NFL:

"There's been talk of him possibly getting an extension. Don't be surprised if Jim Harbaugh leaves at the end of the season and jumps to the NFL if he can make it happen."

The context also seemed to imply that it could be a way for Harbaugh to avoid long-term repercussions from the sign-stealing scandal.

Harbaugh has served the three-game suspension imposed by the Big Ten, but the NCAA never stepped in to discipline the coach. Leaving for the NFL could also serve to put him beyond the reach of the collegiate sports ruling body.