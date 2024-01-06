Amid Jim Harbaugh to NFL rumors, Texas reportedly eyes Steve Sarkisian extension as Longhorns prep for 2024 CFB season 

In the wake of a triumphant 2023 season, Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian finds himself at the center of discussions regarding a potential contract extension. There are also talks of a pay raise as the Longhorns are gearing up for the 2024 CFB season.

The Longhorns are basking in the glow of their first Big 12 title since 2009 and a spot in the College Football Playoff. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte expressed the intention to engage in discussions with Sarkisian regarding a contract extension and salary adjustment.

"We'll sit down in the next couple of weeks and hammer something out. We'll discuss the season and have a conversation," Conte said.

Steve Sarkisian, midway through his initial six-year contract, has proven instrumental in bringing the Longhorns back to a level of success reminiscent of the Mack Brown era.

With a record of 25-14 overall, including a remarkable 20-7 record over the past two seasons, Sarkisian's accomplishments have raised the bar for Texas football.

The imminent move to the SEC amplifies the urgency for Texas to ensure Steve Sarkisian's compensation aligns with the competitive landscape of the new conference.

As of now, Sarkisian's reported salary would rank 14th among 16 SEC coaches for the 2024 season. The financial windfall from the SEC's media rights deal with ESPN further underscores Texas' capacity to offer a more competitive package.

SEC pressure and potential pitfalls favoring Steve Sarkisian's extension

The transition to the SEC not only heightens the stakes for Texas but also intensifies the competition for coaching talent. Seven SEC coaches already earn $9 million or more annually, setting a high benchmark for Steve Sarkisian's expected raise.

The success of the Longhorns in the 2023 season, coupled with the allure of the SEC, positions Sarkisian as a key asset for Texas.

However, the cautionary tale of Jimbo Fisher's colossal contract at Texas A&M serves as a stark reminder that lavish deals for coaches can lead to buyer's remorse.

Texas, despite its athletic department's wealth, may choose a measured approach in negotiations — one that acknowledges Sarkisian's contributions but avoids a potentially risky deal.

Jim Harbaugh and Nick Saban's speculations

Amidst Texas' contemplation of Sarkisian's future, the broader college football landscape is abuzz with rumors surrounding Jim Harbaugh and Nick Saban.

Harbaugh, fresh off a successful season with Michigan, faces a dilemma between a potential contract extension with the Wolverines and a return to the NFL.

On the other hand, the 72-year-old Saban, with whispers of retirement circulating, continues to lead Alabama with unwavering focus.

As coaching futures hang in the balance, the football world awaits decisions that could reshape the college football coaching hierarchy.

For Texas, securing Steve Sarkisian's commitment becomes not only a strategic move but also a crucial statement as they prepare to make waves in the 2024 CFB season.

