Amid Pac-12 merger rumors, 2 schools receive presentations from Group of Five conferences; they're not Stanford or Cal

The future of college football is looking a lot different with a potential Pac-12 merger on the anvil.

Eight teams from the Conference of Champions will have a new conference in 2024, while the Atlantic Coast Conference is in talks to add two of the remaining four schools, Stanford and California.

College football insider Jim Williams has said that the two other Pac-12 teams - Oregon State and Washington State - are still figuring out their future.

"Oregon State and Washington State will be getting some serious consideration in the coming weeks, as both the Mountain West & American will make their pitches.

"MWC - Regional partner, quality competition, media deal up in two years. American, national footprint ESPN backing & record of New years six wins. Both will explore reverse merger ideas to keep the PAC alive - if that option seems viable."

With the Pac-12 merger being a serious consideration for multiple Group of Five conferences, it will be interesting to see what happens next.

Which conference has the best chance of a Pac-12 merger?

With a Pac-12 merger appearing likely, there have been arguments about whether the American or Mountian West would be the best fit.

The Pac-12 has some issues of its own, as they have no media rights deal lined up and only four (potentially two) teams remaining in 2024. The main reason a Pac-12 merger could happen is for the intellectual property of the Conference of Champions.

The American is an interesting conference to dive into with a merger. New UAB Blazers coach Trent Dilfer reckons the conference is Power Five-worthy. With a decent media rights deal, the money to add two cross-country programs feels a little far-fetched, though.

If a merger were to happen, it could come with the Mountain West. MWC Commissioner Gloria Nevarez has talked about the possibility of a merger when speaking to Eric Prisbell of On3.

"It's not off the table, but we have a lot of questions. It is like buying a house. You wouldn't buy a house without a complete inspection. So there's just a lot of questons, and they're the type of questions that, I think, the Pac-12 or the remaining schools in the Pac-12 need to have time to figure out.

"Then also questions for us about assets and liabilities and fit and what's really there. But certainly - everything's still on the table." H/t Trojans Wire

While the possibility of a Pac-12 merger is on the table, it feels like the Mountain West could get the teams as an expansion instead of a merger.