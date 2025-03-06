Amid reports of Shedeur Sanders being "arrogant," veteran NFL journalist shares details of his meeting with the Browns

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders attended the NFL combine but did not participate in drills. Instead, he only came to the event so that he could do interviews with NFL teams and media. However, according to reports that came out after the event, many NFL teams did not like the meetings they had with him.

According to a report from NBC's Matthew Berry, at least two NFL teams said he came off as unprofessional and disinterested:

"They both said it was a bad meeting and that he came off as unprofessional and disinterested. Both also said that after the meeting they had a lesser opinion of him than prior. These same people both met with Cam Ward as well, and both said they loved Ward, and it was a great meeting."

However, Berry also said that the Cleveland Browns, who hold the second pick in the draft, reportedly liked both Sanders and Ward. This report was backed up on Thursday when veteran NFL journalist and Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot gave deeper insight into Shedeur Sanders' meeting with the franchise:

"The Browns first met with Sanders one on one at the East-West Shrine Bowl in January and came away impressed. They didn't find him to be arrogant or brash, but confident and engaging. They liked all of the good things his Hall of Fame dad poured into him but appreciated that he's his own man. He exhibited the excellent leadership qualities they're looking for in a quarterback."

If the Browns are interested in Shedeur Sanders, the reports about his arrogance might not affect his draft stock. However, if they choose to trade up and take Cam Ward, Sanders' draft status is much more unclear.

Deion Sanders tells Shedeur Sanders not to listen to the media

With the narrative about Shedeur Sanders' personality growing, it would be understandable if Sanders gets down on himself. However, when Deion Sanders spoke on Sirius XM NFL Radio last week, he said he told Shedeur not to listen to them:

"I told him, first of all, don’t believe nothing that they say, because people are going to criticize you so you fall to them. That’s how it is. It’s positioning right now. So don’t believe none of that. It’s positioning right now."

As things stand, Sanders is still projected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, the draft is still a little under two months away, so a lot could change in that time. Where he will end up and how early he will get picked are very much open questions at this stage.

