Amid rumors of Stanford and Cal joining the FBS powerhouse, ACC presidents cancel regular meetings for the day: Reports

The Atlantic Coast Conference has cancelled its weekly presidential meeting which was set to take place on Tuesday. The ACC presidents were meeting to discuss the conference and the major news stories going around.

Many around college football expected the presidents to discuss Stanford, Cal, and even SMU possibly joining the conference. Yet, in a different turn of events, the meeting was cancelled for no apparent reason.

"ACC presidents' regularly scheduled call today was canceled (not an unusual occurrence). Carry on."

As Brian Murphy says, the ACC cancelling its presidents' meeting is not unusual and something that does happen.

Back in July, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips explained what the presidents' meeting is all about and why they do cancel it sometimes.

"We meet once a week now. Sometimes more. Then if we don't have anything to go over, we can cancel the meeting, but it's on our CEO's schedule. And even throughout the summer we've had, to me, more meetings than my first two summers with the league, by far. I think double even combined the first two years."

Although the meeting is cancelled when there isn't anything to go over, many were surprised it was called off this week as Stanford, Cal, and SMU are all hoping to join the ACC.

Will the ACC add the three schools?

As of right now, the ACC is yet to approve the expansion for Stanford, Cal, and SMU, but recent reports indicate that Stanford and Cal are close to being let in.

All three schools have said that they will take less payout disruption in the first few years to allow the other schools to make more money for letting them in.

If Stanford does get let into the ACC, it would mean more travel, which head coach Troy Taylor has said he's fine with.

"I'm okay with traveling. Our guys love playing football, and if you've got to travel a little more, that means when people come play us, they got to travel," Taylor said. "We want to be in a great conference, and we're sure that will happen. The travel, if that happens, it's fine.

"People used to have to come across the country in a covered wagon – it would take them months and they'd be completely different people by the time they got there. We get on a plane for five hours, six hours, that's not the end of the world. You get drinks served to you and some snacks, and it's not that bad."

Whether or not the ACC presidents will meet next week is to be seen.

