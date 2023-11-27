Amid Ryan Day coaching rumors, Michigan's Kalamazoo Growlers roast Ohio State HC with hilarious job offer

Following the 30-24 loss to Michigan on Saturday, there's been a lot of rumors and speculation on coach Ryan Day's future at Ohio State. A cross-section of the Buckeyes fans are already calling for his dismissal after losing the third straight game against their Big Ten arch-rival, the Wolverines.

While Michigan football secured the bragging rights to qualify for the Big Ten championship game, the trolling is yet to stop. This time, teams from other sports have joined to make fun of the Buckeyes as the Wolverines reinstate their dominance in the rivalry.

The Kalamazoo Growlers, a baseball team based in Kalamazoo, Michigan, had a special roast for Ryan Day on Sunday. The 2013-founded team announced it had offered Day a contract to become a third base coach. This has sparked a lot of reactions across the college football landscape.

Origin of the Kalamazoo Growlers' offer

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh commented on Ohio State coach Ryan Day in 2021, saying:

"Some people were born on third base and think they hit a triple — but they didn’t."

This brought about the idea of the hilarious job offer from the Kalamazoo Growlers.

Despite being a dig at the OSU coach, the Growlers expressed a sense of seriousness in their offer to Day, which included a statement from the team's owner, which was also an apparent troll.

“We think Ryan was born for the position,” said Growlers owner Brian Colopy. “We will do whatever it takes to get Ryan to Kalamazoo.”

The Growlers made it known that they will need to generate substantial funds to cover their augmented coaching salary budget for Day. Consequently, they have announced the sale of "Ryan Day – Official 3rd Base Coach" t-shirts to raise funds.

Is Ryan Day's job under threat?

Although Ryan Day is under fire after the loss to Michigan amid calls for him to be fired by some Ohio State fans, the coach's job appears to be safe, considering his superb performance with the program.

Day has led the Buckeyes to an impressive 56-7 record since taking over from Urban Meyer in 2019. Notably, Ohio State has been to the College Football Playoff in three of the last four seasons, showcasing the coach's brilliant effort with the team.

The college football world will have an eye on how things unfold in Columbus this offseason. Nonetheless, many analysts see Day returning in 2024.