Amid severe backlash, Colorado HC Deion Sanders received "impactful" compliments from Joy Taylor

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is a popular guy. From Lil Wayne to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, he has a Hollywood-inspired entourage looking out for him. This time, after an underwhelming 4-8 season, Coach Prime found support in the form of Fox Sports commentator Joy Taylor.

During a recent segment on ‘Speak’, Joy Taylor highlighted the shift in expectations for Colorado throughout the season, noting that initially, fans had low expectations from the team, courtesy of a dreadful 1-11 season in 2022.

But, despite the numerical shortcomings on paper, Taylor believes that Sanders' debut season at the Buffs was "very impactful." According to her, the key to understanding this lies in the immense publicity drawn to the program solely by Sanders' influential presence.

"I think it was very impactful," she said. "I think what happened at Colorado couldn't happen anywhere else because only Denion Sanders was there"

However, with the team winning their first three games, showing utter dominance, the attention garnered by Colorado reached a national scale. It put the school in conversations typically reserved for historically successful programs.

“While we can look at how the season ended on the field as a failure, overall I think it was a smashing success. I think there are plenty of schools that would have loved to have the attention Colorado had this year - and they won't get it because they don't have Deion Sanders.”

In Taylor's eyes, the transformation of the team's culture under Sanders goes beyond mere wins and losses. In the long term, the commentator sees a ripple effect at Colorado that extends beyond recruiting and bowl eligibility, foreseeing lasting benefits for the program.

Deion Sanders believes Colorado football will bounce back

Head coach Deion Sanders remains optimistic about the team's future. Despite the late-season skid following a promising 3-0 start. He believes that the Colorado Buffaloes are poised to create positive momentum for the upcoming season and that not everything went wrong for the team.

He backed himself for the next season, saying:

"We getting ready to start cookin', we getting ready to start go pick up that grocery and make sure we do it right. You know what we need. Everybody knows what we need, so we gonna get it."

Looking ahead at the 2024 college football season, Sanders hints at embracing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities and actively engaging in the transfer portal to enhance the team's prospects. He acknowledged the financial aspect, stating:

"We're getting there... we definitely need giving. It's unfortunate to say this, but some kids cost... I see what was spent on assembling their teams."

Coach Prime wants to follow a strategic approach to recruiting and building the team for a more competitive future. With his charismatic and transformative approach, Deion Sanders has positioned himself not just as a coach, but as a catalyst for change.