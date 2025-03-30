Amid Shedeur Sanders rumors, NFL insider raises eyebrows with his unique draft pick for Giants

The Saquon Barkley move was the most painful decision for the New York Giants after the veteran RB lifted the Lombardi trophy with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025. It was a mistake that no Giants have forgiven since Barkley was more than a player for the franchise.

Now, it's time for Brian Daboll and the team to rectify the mistake and take a big swing at the upcoming NFL draft. Per NFL Network's Adam Rank, Joe Schoen could take an unorthodox pick amid Shedeur Sanders linkup rumors.

While speaking to Mike Yam and Ian Rapoport on Friday night, Rank mentioned that Schoen will have to think out of the box and find a solution to the Saquon Barkley debacle from last season.

NFL Network's Adam Rank has earmarked Ashton Jeanty to join the New York Giants. (Credits: IMAGN)

The NFL insider believes the Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty could be a permanent solution since the Giants have already signed veteran stars like Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson at QB. As New York wants to strengthen the offense, Adam Rank believes Jeanty could be the perfect fit.

“I think the Giants are thinking. They're gonna go with Ashton Jeanty because it's the only thing that makes sense for the New York Giants. I mean, obviously nobody will ever do an off season hard knocks again, because the Giants' thinking was kind of exposed. They let saquon Barkley go and not just go to the Philadelphia Eagle but also go to the Philadelphia Eagles and win a Super Bowl," Rank said on Friday night. [Timestamp - 20:00]

“So now that they're going to sit there and they're going to overreact, like anybody that's gone to Atlantic City, you thought you had a perfect system for Blackjack, and then within 20 minutes, you've lost all your money.

"You're going back to the ATM trying to get it all back with one thing. This is what the Giants are going to do. They're going to go out there. They're going to draft Ashton Jeanty,” he added.

Shedeur Sanders could still be a top choice for Giants

While Adam Rank reasonably predicted the New York Giants’s move in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, leaving Sanders out of the calculus would be a mistake. Even though Brian Daboll has secured the QB room with Winston and Wilson, it doesn't provide a permanent solution to the ongoing issues.

They need to build a roster for the future, and for that, the team will need a young quarterback. Having Shedeur Sanders at the helm brings great stability.

Daboll can develop a roster around him and start Winston or Wilson in 2025. This will give Sanders a clearer picture of the game's intensity and prepare him for 2025.

