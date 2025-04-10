Amid Shedeur Sanders vs Abdul Carter debate, Giants seek NFL fans' help to make the call

There is still an air of uncertainty about whether the New York Giants will pick Shedeur Sanders with the No.3 pick. Miami's Cam Ward is viewed as a lock-in for the Titans' first overall pick in this year's draft. Thus, the Colorado quarterback is seen going No.2 to either the Browns or No.3 to the Giants.

Ad

Penn State star Abdul Carter is also viewed as an enticing prospect for the Giants with the third overall pick. His abilities with the ball could help the franchise improve its pass rush play on the field.

Amidst this uncertainty, the Giants turned to their fan base to understand their perspective on the situation. On Thursday, they shared a post on X, asking fans to make a case if they should pick Shedeur Sanders or Abdul Carter with the third overall pick in this year's draft.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Giants were one of the teams that required a starting quarterback for the upcoming season. However, they utilized the free agency to get Super Bowl XLVIII champion Russell Wilson on a one-year deal worth around $21 million, likely as their QB1.

Apart from Wilson, the team also signed Jameis Winston on a two-year deal worth $8 million. Winston is expected to serve as the backup to Russell Wilson this upcoming season. Thus, even if the team drafts Shedeur Sanders, he will likely spend his debut campaign behind Wilson.

Ad

The Cleveland Browns are viewed as a good landing spot for Abdul Carter, as it allows them to pair him with DE Myles Garrett, who has signed a four-year extension worth $160 million. Thus, the Giants might then have to decide between Heisman winner Travis Hunter or Shedeur Sanders.

Nick Baumgardner predicts Giants to ditch Shedeur Sanders and Abdul Carter for Michigan star

In his latest mock draft, The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner made an interesting case for the New York Giants with the third overall pick. According to him, the franchise is likely to pass up on acquiring Shedeur Sanders.

Ad

However, they will do so not for other top prospects like Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter, but to draft Michigan DT Mason Graham.

"The Giants have spent the entire offseason trying to find veteran quarterbacks in the face of this rookie class, so this, too, could be a Sanders landing spot. But I have zero questions about Graham's ability to help the Giants immediately," Baumgardner wrote.

Ad

Mason Graham spent three seasons with the Michigan Wolverines. He put up 108 total tackles and 9.0 sacks during his time in Ann Arbor. Graham has made official visits to several teams, including the Patriots, the Saints and the Browns.

He is reported to be traveling next Tuesday to meet up with the Las Vegas Raiders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.