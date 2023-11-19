Amid sign-stealing allegation, Jim Harbaugh's Michigan becomes first college football program to record 1,000 wins

Despite being engulfed in a sign-stealing scandal, Michigan reached another milestone in college football. Following the 31-24 win against Maryland on Saturday, the Wolverines became the first college football program to record 1,000 wins.

The Wolverines survived Maryland's fightback to secure a road win in College Park, Maryland. Michigan, with a record of 11-0 (8-0 in the Big Ten), sustained their unbeaten streak as they prepare for the upcoming showdown against No. 3 Ohio State next weekend.

With a 1,000-353-36 overall record, Michigan can revel in the accomplishment of being recognized as the NCAA's all-time winningest program. That's something to celebrate for the university football program amidst scrutiny from the governing body for alleged sign-stealing.

Which other college football teams are close to 1,000 wins?

While Michigan is the first to reach 1000 wins, a couple of other college football programs are on the way to joining the “Club 1000.” The Wolverines' arch-rivals Ohio State are next in line, with 963 wins.

Alabama is closely behind the Buckeyes in third place with 962 wins. This is evident in the program's success over the years. The fourth place belongs to Notre Dame and Texas, with both tied at 945 wins.

The sixth place belongs to Oklahoma, which has 942 wins in its illustrious history while Yale holds the seventh position with 935 wins. Penn State is in No. 8 with 928 wins, while Nebraska follows at No. 9 with 917 wins. Harvard, boasting 901 wins, rounds up the top 10.

Can Michigan win the National Championship in 2023?

Michigan has been successful in the last few years under Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines have won the last two Big Ten Championships and have participated in the last two College Football Playoffs. However, the team is aiming for something bigger this season.

Despite the scrutiny from media and rival fans amid sign-stealing allegations, the Wolverines appear unfazed considering their performance on the field. Their aim is to challenge for the national title this time having lost in the semifinals in the last two College Football Playoffs.

What a historical season it would be for the Wolverines if they go on to become the college football national champions this season. While it will generate a lot of controversy, it will also be an unforgettable one.